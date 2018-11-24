wrestling / News
Various News: Buddy Murphy Comments on His Path From NXT to 205 Live, This Week’s MLW TV, Jim Duggan Released from the Hospital
– Buddy Murphy posted the following on Instagram, commenting on his journey from NXT to 205 Live and winning the cruiserweight title…
This photo shows: “Happy Beginnings” (left) – High hopes! Dreams! And a bright future! Nothing could keep me down & happiest man on the planet!
If only I had a photo in the middle to show my: Frustration, sadness, Defeated & no light at the end of the tunnel, left to rot! The photo on the right proves that the “Cream rises to the top!” And will only continue to rise!
– Here is this week’s episode of MLW TV…
– Jim Duggan announced today he has been released from the hospital in South Carolina…