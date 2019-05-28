– Buddy Murphy did a recent interview with SEN 116 where he discussed winning the Cruiserweight Title at Super Show-Down in Australia last year.

“As a kid I always watched the WWE, and always dreamt of being a WWE Superstar so to go full circle and be a superstar and be in the WWE and win a championship in my home town of Melbourne – it doesn’t get much bigger than that for me,” said Murphy. “I’ve wrestled at WrestleMania but winning that Cruiserweight Championship in front of my friends and family, it doesn’t get any bigger than that!”

Murphy would lose the belt to Tony Nese at WrestleMania 35.