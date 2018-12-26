Quantcast

 

Buddy Murphy to Defend Cruiserweight Championship at Royal Rumble in Fatal Four-Way

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buddy Murphy WWE TLC

– Buddy Murphy will face off against three opponents in a defense of his Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble. WWE announced on 205 Live that Murphy’s opponents will be the winners of three qualifying matches — two next week, and one the week after — to air on 205 Live.

The qualifying matches are:

Next Week

* Kalisto vs. Lio Rush
* Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

In Two Weeks

* Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th.

