Buddy Murphy to Defend Cruiserweight Championship at Royal Rumble in Fatal Four-Way

– Buddy Murphy will face off against three opponents in a defense of his Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble. WWE announced on 205 Live that Murphy’s opponents will be the winners of three qualifying matches — two next week, and one the week after — to air on 205 Live.

The qualifying matches are:

Next Week

* Kalisto vs. Lio Rush

* Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

In Two Weeks

* Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th.