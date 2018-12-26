wrestling / News
Buddy Murphy to Defend Cruiserweight Championship at Royal Rumble in Fatal Four-Way
December 26, 2018 | Posted by
– Buddy Murphy will face off against three opponents in a defense of his Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble. WWE announced on 205 Live that Murphy’s opponents will be the winners of three qualifying matches — two next week, and one the week after — to air on 205 Live.
The qualifying matches are:
Next Week
* Kalisto vs. Lio Rush
* Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa
In Two Weeks
* Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami
The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th.