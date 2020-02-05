Buddy Murphy Says Seth Rollins Approached Him to Join His Stable, Thinks 205 Live Originals Can Mix It Up With Main Roster ‘Any Day of the Week’

– TalkSport and Alex McCarthy recently spoke to WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. He discussed how Seth Rollins approached him to join his stable along with AOP and more. Below are some highlights.

Buddy Murphy on joining Seth Rollins and AOP: “It’s pretty real what you’re seeing in the sense I respect Seth a lot. I’m his follower, or disciple, or whatever you want to call it and there’s a lot I can learn from him. It’s a really fun dynamic that I think can lead to some good storylines and working alongside AOP, working alongside Seth in the ring is great, too. Seth did approach me about it, yes. I was very excited to have a story to sink my teeth into because I know I can go out there and perform. I’ve proven that and I’ve stolen many, many shows I’ve been on, but the character aspect and connecting with fans is something you always want to work on. This is the perfect opportunity for that.”

Buddy Murphy on if he still watches 205 Live: “No, unfortunately I don’t. 205 was a family. When I came in, they accepted me. The 205 guys, the whole roster was like a family. We would hang out and we were promoting our own brand, so to speak. Everything we did, we did together. Then once we lost Ali, we took a big hit. Then Cedric [Alexander] and myself got drafted to SmackDown, that was another big hit. We got the Oney Lorcans and stuff like that, but now I haven’t had a chance [to watch].”

His thoughts on the 205 Live originals: “The 205 originals are awesome. They could mix it up on the main roster any day of the week. But the current product I haven’t really seen. I know they’ve transitioned from the WWE Cruiserweight title to the NXT Cruiserweight title. From what I’ve seen of it, they don’t do much [in the way of] stories at the moment. Not many storylines there, you know what I mean? I don’t know. I personally, as a guy who feels like he helped build 205 Live, it’s a completely different entity now. They’ve had to replace the original guys and I don’t get much of a chance to watch it being busy on the road, but I remember 205 Live for what it was, not necessarily what it is now because I’m just not too sure.”

Murphy on his matches with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan introducing his abilities to the WWE Universe: “I think 205 is a completely different universe than the WWE universe. The people that watch 205 are the die-hards for pure wrestling. The WWE universe is everyone else and the pure wrestling fans and it’s just a lot bigger of a universe. So we had to re-educate them. re-educate the fans on who we are. Fortunately for me, the Roman Reigns match and the Daniel Bryan match, I got to introduce my wrestling abilities to the WWE universe who weren’t familiar with me. But in the WWE universe, it’s more than just in-ring performances. They go a long way, but it’s that something else that people will sink their teeth into.”

“I’m not worried about Cedric [Alexander] and Ali. They’re both two of the best in the world and I would gladly step in the ring with either one of them any night of the week. They’re going to be just fine. It’s just not their time just yet. But, when they get that opportunity, I can guarantee they will flourish.”