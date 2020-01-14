Buddy Murphy Joins Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain on RAW (Pics, Video)

– Buddy Murphy appears to be the latest member of Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain’s group, allying with the three on Raw. Murphy came out during the main event segment, which was the Fist Fight putting Rollins and the AOP against Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, and low blowed Big Show which led to the heels getting the win.

After the match, Rollins hugged the Authors of Pain and offered Murphy a hug, which he accepted. The four then celebrated together to end the show. Pics and video are below: