Buddy Murphy Shares New Teaser Video Hyping His Next Move
August 8, 2021 | Posted by
Buddy Murphy is less than a month out from his WWE no-compete clause ending, and he has posted a new video teasing what’s next for him. Murphy posted the video you can see below, in which he appears to be in prison and waiting to be freed.
Murphy was released from WWE in early June, and his non-compete clause is believed to be up on August 31st. He is set for a Battle Championship Wrestling match against Brian Cage in mid-September in Philadelphia.
— B____ M_____ (@WWE_Murphy) August 8, 2021
