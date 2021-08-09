wrestling / News

Buddy Murphy Continues To Hint At Next Move With New Teaser Videos

August 9, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Buddy Murphy Smackdown

As previously noted, Buddy Murphy has been teasing his next move in wrestling in recent videos on Twitter, and he continued that trend on Monday with two new videos centered around a theme of being released from prison.

In the newest videos, Murphy, who was released by WWE back on June 2, is wearing a white jumpsuit and Josiah Williams, another recently released WWE talent, notes Murphy has been in captivity for eight years and an additional 90 days (in reference to his no-compete clause).

The second of the two videos ends with a photographer mentioning that he’s going to release Murphy, with a “to be continued” tease added at the end of the video.

You can watch the two teaser videos below.

Buddy Murphy, Blake Lovell

