Buddy Murphy Says He’s Not Yet at His Peak, Is Excited For Rising Australian Wrestling Scene

– Buddy Murphy spoke with Newshub for a new interview promoting the company’s upcoming Australian tour in October. Highlights are below:

On growing up as a wrestling fan: “As a kid, I always wanted to be a professional performer for the WWE. I watched wrestling as a kid growing up, so to go full circle and win a championship for the biggest professional wrestling company in the world, in a stadium that I grew up going to, it was just massive.”

On not easing up now that he’s in WWE: “I think my entire wrestling career, from starting out at wrestling school to wrestling my mates on mattresses In the backyard, I always put 110 percent into it. I always had that love for it, and I was always passionate about the athleticism and performance side of the business. All of that, plus what I have achieved in the last decade, that has moulded me into the performer I am today, but I don’t expect to be the same performer in five years’ time. I want to expand and I want to always be at my best. I am only 30-years-old and I feel like I am not even at my peak yet. I still have a lot to learn, and only bigger and better things will happen for me.”

On the rising Australian scene: “WWE has scouts all around the world and they bring a lot of talent into the industry from outside of the US. There are a bunch of guys from New Zealand and Australia coming into the WWE Performance Centre, and big things are happening. I’m glad to be the frontman of the Australian takeover and that’s a little pride badge that I hold high above my head.”

On returning to Australia for the tour: “Just to come back to Melbourne, and wrestle in front of my best friends and family, it doesn’t get much better than that. It makes all of this worth it, being away from home. It’s been six years now that I have lived in America, so when I get to come home it’s truly special. To show my family that all the sacrifices I made were for a good reason and to have that payoff is the best feeling for me. The Australian fans are so passionate and I am just lucky to have them chanting my name for once.”