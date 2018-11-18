wrestling / News
Buddy Murphy Retains Cruiserweight Title at Survivor Series (Highlights)
– Buddy Murphy left Survivor Series with his WWE Cruiserweight Championship reign intact. You can see pics and video below from Murphy’s match with Mustafa Ali below, courtesy of WWE’s Twitter accounts.
Murphy’s Cruiserweight Championship run currently numbers forty-three days, having kicked off at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6th. Our live, ongoing report from the match is here.
Will this be your next #Cruiserweight Champion?@MustafaAliWWE gets his title opportunity RIGHT NOW, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/2sL8sP9hvg
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) November 19, 2018
C H A M P vibes. @WWE_Murphy #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/T6XJZJA9km
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) November 19, 2018
Behold your quick, POWERFUL, defending #Cruiserweight Champion! @WWE_Murphy #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/x9wG445W9V
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
This is what #205Live is all about! #SurvivorSeries @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/cprW8RZtoS
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 19, 2018
Both @MustafaAliWWE and @WWE_Murphy are risking it ALL to be called @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion! #SurvivorSeries #205Live pic.twitter.com/xuT6XQJ0Nx
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
Spending the foreseeable future watching this GIF over and over and over… #SurvivorSeries @MustafaAliWWE pic.twitter.com/FjDOWcmYun
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
Who can stop @WWE_Murphy? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/s7Osz4yFAQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018