wrestling / News

Buddy Murphy Retains Cruiserweight Title at Survivor Series (Highlights)

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buddy Murphy Survivor Series

– Buddy Murphy left Survivor Series with his WWE Cruiserweight Championship reign intact. You can see pics and video below from Murphy’s match with Mustafa Ali below, courtesy of WWE’s Twitter accounts.

Murphy’s Cruiserweight Championship run currently numbers forty-three days, having kicked off at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6th. Our live, ongoing report from the match is here.

