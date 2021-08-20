wrestling / News
Buddy Murphy Reveals New Ring Name In Latest Videos
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
Buddy Murphy is Murphy no longer, posting two videos revealing his new ring name. The WWE alumnus posted to his Twitter account on Friday with a vignette series that features him being taken out of prison and being uncuffed, after which he’s told that he’s “free now.” You can see the videos below, in which he reveals his new name to be Buddy Matthews.
Matthews was released from WWE on June 2nd and has a 90-day non-compete clause that expires on August 31st.
Part 2 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3mgNxMZliJ
— Buddy Matthews (@WWE_Murphy) August 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Talks About Tonight’s AEW Rampage: ‘I Have No Plans to Disappoint Anybody’
- Note On Jon Moxley Calling Out Hiroshi Tanahashi And If The Match Will Happen
- Seth Rollins On Whether His WWE Promos Are Scripted, How He Prepares For Promo Segments
- Tony Khan Hypes ‘The Most Anticipated Announcement in AEW History’ For Rampage