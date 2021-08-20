Buddy Murphy Reveals New Ring Name In Latest Videos

Buddy Murphy is Murphy no longer, posting two videos revealing his new ring name. The WWE alumnus posted to his Twitter account on Friday with a vignette series that features him being taken out of prison and being uncuffed, after which he’s told that he’s “free now.” You can see the videos below, in which he reveals his new name to be Buddy Matthews.

Matthews was released from WWE on June 2nd and has a 90-day non-compete clause that expires on August 31st.