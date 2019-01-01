Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Buddy Murphy Says He Would Have Been Released Without His Shot on 205 Live, New Ronda Rousey Q&A, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

January 1, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Buddy Murphy Survivor Series WWE 205 Live

– Buddy Murphy posted the following, commenting on his successful 2018 and how he was close to being released prior to moving to 205 Live…

– Here is Ronda Rousey’s Post-New Year’s Eve Raw Q&A…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Jimmy Hart (76)
* Precious (64)
* Rodney of the Mean Street Posse (48)
* Kimberly Page (50)

