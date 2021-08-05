Buddy Murphy Says ‘We’ll See What Happens’ on Where He’ll Go Next, Has Unfinished Business With Malakai Black

– Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy recently took part in a Highspots Sign-It-Live session, and he spoke on various topics, including what might be next for his career. Below are some highlights and a video of the session (via Fightful):

Murphy on where he might want to go next: Obviously, there are a lot of places that interest me. I have friends in all the places. We’ll see what happens.”

On the idea of him linking up with Malakai Black and Brody King: “The three of us? Wherever [Malakai Black] is, there’s going to be friction. If he wants to come to me, he can come or I’ll go to him. Unfinished business.”

Buddy Murphy on Dolph Ziggler being a dream opponent for him: “I want to wrestle Dolph [Ziggler], which I never got to do, which sucked. We did a little exchange in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, which I made sure I got. He’s so good in the ring and I don’t think he gets the appreciation for how good he is.”