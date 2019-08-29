Buddy Murphy Doesn’t Think Being Smaller Is an Issue Anymore in WWE, Totally Supports Intergender Wrestling

– talkSPORT recently interviewed WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, who spoke on a variety of topics regarding his career. Below are some highlights.

Buddy Murphy on his move to Smackdown Live: “It’s bittersweet for me because I feel like 205 Live is my baby and I helped bring it back and do some really good stuff with the guys on there, who are some of the best wrestlers in the world. The Cruiserweight division was the division that gave me a chance, even though I started in NXT I didn’t feel like I got my chance. But now I’m on SmackDown and onto bigger and better things hopefully.”

His thoughts on intergender wrestling: “Yeah man I’m totally for it. The women are some of the best in the world. I wouldn’t mind it, I’d actually quite enjoy mixing it up, having Alexa Bliss by my side, we’ve had some chemistry and I’m sure she’d lead the team. I’m all for it, man. If people want to see it then give the people what they want. Obviously, people have different opinions but it’s entertainment, we’re entertainers and that’s what we do. The more opportunities they get, the more opportunities we get, so everyone’s happy.”

Murphy on smaller wrestlers not getting utilized not being an issue in WWE anymore: “I don’t think it’s even an issue anymore. It used to be, like in the ’80s when you had Hulk Hogan and those guys, that’s what was expected of a world champion. But now, since around 2010, I’d say the smaller guys have taken over and they have that edge now with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio. I don’t wanna say it but it’s almost a small guys business nowadays (laughs), because when it comes down to it we’re a little quicker and we’re pretty much just as strong so we’ve got that little edge.”