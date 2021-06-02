Buddy Murphy Issues Statement on WWE Release, Excited to See What’s Next For Him

Buddy Murphy is the latest to comment on his WWE release today, sharing his thoughts on social media. Murphy, who was among today’s crop of releases by the company, took to his Twitter account to comment on his time in WWE and his departure.

Murphy wrote:

“o Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me… the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

Thank you all!”