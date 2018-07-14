WWE News: Buddy Murphy Takes Shots At Neville and Enzo Amore, The Rock Responds To IGN Comments, Sami Zayn Starts A New Fundraiser For Syria

– Drake Maverick noted on Twitter that the Crusierweight Classic happened two years ago this week. In a response, Buddy Murphy put himself over and took shots at former crusierweight champions Neville and Enzo Amore, who are no longer part of 205 Live.

2 years ago today the @WWE #CWC aired on the @WWENetwork Since this special Tournament #Cruiserweight wrestling has been featured on a weekly basis on @WWE205Live – Something I never believed would happen growing up. What was your favorite moment of the CWC? #WWE #205Live pic.twitter.com/KeUamdaT5r — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) July 13, 2018

2 years ago, I wasn’t even looked at to be apart of the #CWC – 2 years later I own the division! I ain’t no “King” don’t jump on my “Train” Just stay out of my way… I’m the #Juggernaut B**** pic.twitter.com/gMF4LVqMcN — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 14, 2018

– IGN has posted a video of The Rock responding to comments on the website.

– After raising $105,000 for a mobile clinic in Syria, Sami Zayn has started a new fundraiser called Sami Relief, to help refugees who are trying to leave Syria but are trapped at the borders.

He spoke to The Nation about it.

He said: “I think it was just the point in my life that I reached where I realized, I had to look myself in the mirror and take some accountability,” Zayn said. “I almost feel like I was more a part of a problem than a solution. It’s sort of this perpetual thing that keeps spinning, of people on one side of the fence versus people on the other side of the fence, and there’s this back and forth, dialogue and just nothing gets done. Everybody’s yelling and nobody’s actually doing anything. And I felt like I had all these opinions and I had all these good intentions, but then I really had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘You talk a big game, but what are you actually doing?’ I just kind of felt like a hypocrite and I realized I do have the means to help because of this platform that I’ve been afforded by being WWE Superstar or being on TV every Monday night. I realized I had a position to actually facilitate some change and I wasn’t really, while my intentions were good, I wasn’t really doing anything. I had to look myself in the mirror and confront my own hypocrisy and face that head-on, and that was really what sparked it. The intention to help people or the belief that the Syrian people suffering is awful and that I wish I could alleviate it, that’s been there for years. But then I think I just came to a point in my life where I realized, I’m not really doing anything about it and it’s time to put up or shut up. That’s what really did it.“