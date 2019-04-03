Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese Confirmed for WrestleMania 35 Kickoff Show

– While this probably won’t come as a surprise to many, WWE has confirmed that the Cruiserweight title match featuring Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese at WrestleMania 35 will take place on the Kickoff show. Champion Murphy is set to defend his belt against Nese, who won a tournament on 205 Live in order to secure his title shot. The Cruiserweight title match joins the Women’s Battle Royal and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the Kickoff show as well.

WrestleMania 35 currently has 15 matches scheduled for the event. The card is set for Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.