Buddy Murphy’s Involvement in Roman Reigns Attack Storyline Wasn’t Initially Planned

– Buddy Murphy has been a big part of the Roman Reigns “mystery attacker” storyline, but that wasn’t initially the plan. On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that Murphy’s involvement wasn’t part of the original fan, and his appearance in the “forklift attack” video was not a purposeful placement. Murphy just happened to be in the video, and when fans noticed the was there they decided to work him into the storyline. That led to his naming Rowan as Reigns’ attacker, as well as his incredibly well-received match with Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan have denied involvement and vowed to reveal the attacker next week.