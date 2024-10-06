Buff Bagwell Says Doing Dark Side Of The Ring Episode Was A No-Brainer For Him

Buff Bagwell said that he was all for doing Dark Side Of The Ring, calling doing the episode about him a “no-brainer.” Bagwell was the subject of an episode last season about the show and he spoke about the experience during an appearance on The Wrestling Chatter. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On doing the episode:” “For me, it was a no-brainer. My whole life has been extremely transparent. I never hid my addiction, I never hid what I did for a living, I never tried to hide being a male escort for gigolos, I never tried to hide any of that. I just did what I did, I did the best I could do, and so it wasn’t like I didn’t have to think about doing the show because I don’t hide anything.”

On the episode itself: “It was a chance for me to be able to add a few fans that may have questions about me being a gigolo and, ‘Why would he do that?’ I was excited about it, and then when I watched it and when it ended, I was ecstatic. I thought it was done phenomenally well. It really isn’t a Dark Side episode; it’s a good story, it’s a pretty dark story, but it ends with rays of sunshine. I look good, I feel good, I’m healthy, I’m clean, I’m sober, but they really didn’t want to talk about all that stuff.”