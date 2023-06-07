Buff Bagwell Says He’s Filming For Dark Side of the Ring With His Father

Buff Bagwell is set to film a segment for a Dark Side of the Ring episode alongside his father. Bagwell appeared on an AdFreeShows Patreon stream with Eric Bischoff and during the conversation, he revealed that he’s filming with his father at a gun range and talking about the story where he shot his dad.

It isn’t clear which episode this could be for; there are no Bagwell-focused episodes this season, which could indicate plans for a fifth season are underway. However, it should be noted no episodes have been confirmed beyond the currently airing fourth season.

“Something that’s coming up that I’m really excited about is the Dark Side of the Ring is doing my story,” Bagwell said (per Wrestling Inc). “They’re taking me and my old man to a shooting range. Well, you remember I shot my old man. … So he’s going to tell the story, but Tara, the head producer at Dark Side of the Ring — she goes, ‘What do you think about going to a shooting range?’ I go, ‘Okay.'”

The incident in question occurred when Bagwell was 18 years old. Bagwell previously said back in 2009 during an interview with the Coshocton Tribune that he shot his father for assaulting his mother and noted that they’re on better terms now.