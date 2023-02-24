Buff Bagwell Gives Health Update, Says He Could Be Back In the Ring Soon

Buff Bagwell recently had some good news regarding his health, noting that he could be able to get back into the ring soon. The WCW and WWE alumnus appeared on Road Dogg’s Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast for AdFreeShows and talked about his recovery from the knee injury he sustained in a 2020 car accident. Bagwell noted (per Wrestling Inc) that he was initially told that he would need to let all his wounds heal before he got a rod inserted in his leg, after which he would need a knee replacement.

Bagwell told Road Dogg, “I just had great, great news yesterday… If this one test comes back where there’s no infection in my knee, I’m literally a few months away from starting a journey of getting back in the ring.” He noted that as long as there’s no sign of infection, he won’t have to have the rod inserted and can go straight to the knee replacement.

The WCW star’s last match was in October of last year for WrestlePro Alaska, where he was on the losing end of a six-man tag team match.