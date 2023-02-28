wrestling / News
Buff Bagwell On His Road to Sobriety, Who’s In His Support Team
Buff Bagwell is invested in maintaining his sobriety, and he recently talked about the process and who he relies on for support. Bagwell appeared on Oh… You Didn’t Know and talked about his recovery process and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On the process of recovery: “The very hardest thing to do is to re-pick who your friends are. Because that’s what we do, we find people that we’re comfortable with and misery likes company.”
On his support system: “What happened to me is I was very lucky to have an incredible support team… When I look around it’s Diamond Dallas Page. It’s Lex Luger. It’s Marc Mero. It’s my niece. It’s my niece’s husband. It’s good, solid people that are around me man, and that’s what it takes.”
