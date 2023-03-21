Buff Bagwell Recounts His Sobriety & Health Progress

Speaking recently on the Going Broadway Podcast, Marcus “Buff” Bagwell offered some details about his addiction recovery as well as his general health status (via Wrestling Inc). Bagwell has indicated his intent to re-enter the ring sometime during 2023, but shared about his current medical requirements before that can take place. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete episode below.

On his journey through sobriety: “I’m six months clean, and I think it’s 200 and something-odd days. The main thing to remember is my sobriety date. My sobriety date is August 27th. So, that’s how I keep up with it.”

On his upcoming medical procedure: “I’ve got a knee replacement I’m getting scheduled to get done within the month. There’s a light, a big bright light now at the end of the tunnel when there wasn’t any. So I’m very excited about life. I’m sober and clean, which I really didn’t think I could do this thing called life sober and clean. I really didn’t.”