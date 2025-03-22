Buff Bagwell Reflects on His Sobriety Journey

– During a recent discussion with Marty Jannetty, former WCW star Buff Bagwell discussed his sobriety journey. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Buff Bagwell on starting his sobriety journey: “So, I started fresh with new stuff, so I didn’t have your number, so I got – you gave me your number and I called you and I just wanted that journey started [for Jannetty]. I literally, I’m still on fire for sobriety, but then? A year ago? Flames were coming out of my head!”

On meeting with Diamond Dallas Page: “From that meeting, I went to Blackberry Recovery in North Georgia, and I was going to do the same thing with you. … Dallas did the impossible [referencing Jake Roberts]. I think Dallas saved – Dallas added ten years to Scott’s [Hall] life, is what he did, Scott would’ve died ten years younger without Dallas.”