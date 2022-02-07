Buff Bagwell Says He Wants To Have His First Death Match

He wants to go from Buff Daddy to Death Daddy. In a series of posts on Twitter, Buff Bagwell expressed interest in competing in his first death match, and noted that he was actually getting heat for his comments. He returned to the ring at an independent event in Chicago over the weekend. He noted that he felt great and that 2022 was “the year of Buff.”

He wrote: “I think I want to do a death match in 2022… whose ready for Death Daddy? Yes, I was serious about doing a deathmatch in 2022! I have someone that is specifically handling any bookings to do with Deathmatches, reach out to [email protected] with any inquiries! Some of the ‘boys’ are upset, but that’s fine I’ve never done anything for them, it’s about entertaining those behind the guardrail and bringing some new eyes to an old sport! I’m not interested in doing a deathmatch because I need the bookings, my calendar stays full with autograph signings and conventions. I could never put on a pair of tights again and it won’t hurt my financially, but I want to challenge myself and help out others. People like Sting, Piper, Flair and Lex did so much for me as a young kid in the business and even more later on in life, they gave so much to me and now I want to give to others, anyone upset about that has their own insecurities.”

