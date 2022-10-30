Buff Bagwell Weighs In On Working With DDP On His Addiction Recovery

Buff Bagwell is working with DDP in his recovery from addiction, and the WWE & WCW alumn discussed the matter in a new interview. Bagwell appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the latest stage of his recovery process: “This time, I had a lot on the line, man. I had a lot on the line along with my age, along with my maturity, and I was ready. I was tired, I really was tired, man. I was tired and I would’ve asked for help if I would’ve known really all about it, but so much was going on. I was still making a lot of money and still trying to manage my life, and trying to do all these things to keep going, but my life became unmanageable.”

The former WCW star has linked up with DDP in his effort to stay clean. He believes aligning with the former three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has become a game changer in his life.

On working with DDP to stay clean: “The sky’s the limit, man. I’m excited again and that’s dangerous. To me, that’s great and dangerous. You’ve got me and Dallas together and we’re both — Dallas is always excited, but to get me excited with him it’s just like the sky’s the limit. Recovery, I’ve never been able to use recovery and sobriety in a sentence form.”