Buffalo Bills Pass On Gable Steveson For Practice Squad
August 28, 2024 | Posted by
Gable Steveson was not signed to the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad after being cut yesterday. As reported yesterday, Steveson was waived by the Bills in the process of the team slimming their roster to 53 players.
While Steveson was eligible to join the team’s practice squad, he was not ultimately signed.
Steveson signed onto the Bills in May following his WWE release. It’s not clear what is next for him.
Practice squad signings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qANL8fFDyy
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 28, 2024