Bulk Bronson Pulled From Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown Due To Injury

Beyond Wrestling announced that Bulk Bronson and Gabby Forza were unable to compete at their Heavy Lies The Crown event on December 31, where they were slated to face TJ Crawford and Love Doug.

Bronson is out with an injury and issued this statement:

“Rough few days, but I’m ok. Here’s an update.

So, I’ve had severe back problems for years now because of pro wrestling that I’ve muscled through & put off (like any pro wrestler ever). Since then I’ve learned how to train around this injury in the ring & in the gym. I’ll have long periods of time where I feel ok, and then other times where I can barely walk for 3 days from the simplest of wrong movements. Foolishly, I’ve put off getting my back checked out because all pro wrestlers have bad backs, right? Don’t be a p***y, just push through it!

Well, a few days ago, I was helping my parents move near-500lb commercial refrigerators on and off a truck to help my family’s business and I caught one as it was falling. I knew that very second my back was messed up bad. Even thought I tore my bicep, but that thankfully ended up just being a pull.

The next day, after struggling to get out of bed., I collapsed on my bathroom floor and couldn’t get up or move a muscle for 3 hours. 10/10, zero exaggeration, the most non-stop excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my life that felt like an eternity. I had to put a towel in my mouth to bite on cause any small movements I was screaming in pain. After countless failed attempts to even get to a push-up position, my wife called an ambulance after I finally gave in and I got stretchered to the hospital.

I’ve been in the hospital for 2 days since & barely have been able to walk. The MRI shows I have 4 herniated discs in my lower spine with extreme inflammation radiating throughout my lower back. I’ve been able to wrestle through it for this long but the last few days really sent me over the edge. However, I’m currently scheduled for an epidural today and should be totally fine afterwards so please don’t worry, it can always be worse. Plus, I’ve had my amazing loving wife taking care of me this entire time, I’m doing great!

I’m truly devastated to have to pull off this huge show. Any chance I get to team up with my beautiful wide is a blessing, and Beyond Wrestling is where I have some of the most fun of my career, so to say I’m disappointed is an understatement.

Thank you to Drew Cordeiro, TJ Crawford & Love Doug for being so understanding and prioritizing my health & wellness. They genuinely have only cared about how I’m doing since and constantly check in.

I’m so sorry to Beyond Wrestling, TJ, Love Doug, my wife The Gnomie, and all the passionate, loving Beyond Wrestling fans who were looking forward to this match. I promise I will make it up to all of you.”