Bull Buchanan Says He Pitched a Waylon Mercy-Type Gimmick In WWE

Bull Buchanan nearly ended up playing a Waylon Mercy-type gimmick in WWE, as he recalled in a recent interview. The WWE alumnus appeared on Developmentally Speaking and talked about pitching a character similar to Dan Spivey’s famously short-olived gimmick, which nearly made it to WWE as Jamie Noble’s cousin. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On pitching the idea of bringing the character back: “I always loved the movie Cape Fear and I loved the Waylon Mercy gimmick. And I never understood why it didn’t get a better run. Once I got into the business, I understood. I think Danny had some nagging injuries and he just wasn’t worth it. When [Right to Censor] was coming to an end I’d start hitting it around to the guys. I would throw ideas at Michael Hayes. Hayes was always great. I could always trust him to shoot straight with me. I told him about it and he said, ‘Well, yeah I think it’s a good idea. Just ask Vince.'”

On taking the idea to OVW: “[Cornette] came up with an angle where I was stalking David Flair and I stole his dog out of his apartment and stuck him out in the middle of a cornfield […] It was great stuff.”

On nearly bringing it to TV: “Stephanie told me about it. I think she said it was Hunter’s idea of having me as Jamie Noble’s cousin. I loved that idea because I love Jamie Noble and I knew Nidia,” said Bull Buchanan.

On Paul Heyman slowing it down: “He just felt like […] I would be the third wheel. He came up with the ‘B²’ idea. I think the Waylon Mercy thing kind of morphed into what was going to be Jamie Noble’s cousin. Looking back on it, I can see that happening. Jamie and Nidia had such a strong dynamic going. I could see where I could have been, ‘Oh yeah, and that guy too.”