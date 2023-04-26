Bull Buchanan Looks Back On His Time as B2 With John Cena, Was Surprised It Ended So Soon

Bull Buchanan had a short-lived run alongside John Cena as B-2, and he recently looked back on the gimmick in an interview. The WWE alumnus appeared on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling and during the conversation he spoke about the gimmick, which he played from November 2002 to December of 2003. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being able to do different gimmicks: “You’ve got to be able to adapt because sometimes things don’t work. The thing with the Boss Man wasn’t a stretch, it was easy to really be myself. With Right to Censor, I always had the idea in mind of a Southern Baptist preacher. With John, that was just purely fun. It was really cool because I knew John from OVW, and I’d actually met him during his tryout matches.”

On being given the B-2 gimmick: “For me, it was something new. I wouldn’t say it was comical, but it got people to go, ‘Oh that’s a stretch. I don’t know if that fits him.’ It was my job to make it work.”

On the gimmick coming to an end early: “I was surprised when they broke me and John off. That was a bit of a writing on the wall moment [for my WWE future]. I figured they had nothing else for me and this might be drawing to an end. I thought John and I had a good thing going. John didn’t really need me, he was about to blow up anyway. But I thought we could have milked it [the storyline] a little more.”