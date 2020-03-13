Bullet Club Announces Cancellation Of Beach Party Event

The Bullet Club Beach Party is the latest event to find itself canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The event’s Twitter account posted on Thursday announcing that they are cancelling and will be issuing refunds, with an eye to doing an event within the year. You can see the full announcement below.

The event was set to take place on April 4th during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa with Tanga Loa, Jay White, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Haku, Bone Soldier, El Phantasmo, RUSH, and Dragon Lee among those set to appear.