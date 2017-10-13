Bullet Club to Appear at Pro Wrestling Tee’s Chicago Retail Store Opening

– The Bullet Club are among those set to appear over the grand opening period for Pro Wrestling Tee’s first retail store in Chicago. The company has announced that the store will open tomorrow, with the grand opening running through Monday. The store has a 25% off sale for everything in stock over the weekend.

Announced for the grand opening are:

* DJ Z doing live sets throughout on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

* Saturday: Brian Cage, Jeff Cobb, Michael Elgin, ACH and Sami Callihan appearing

* Monday: The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page appearing.

You can find out more at the link.