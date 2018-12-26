Quantcast

 

Bullet Club Block Party Announced for WrestleMania Weekend

December 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bullet Club

– Fans who will be in town for WrestleMania can attend a special Bullet Club Block Party. The event is scheduled for April 7 at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. You can check out the announcement below.

The event will be held a day after the scheduled NJPW/ROH joint G1 Supercard event, which will be held at the Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019. More details will be released on January 2.

