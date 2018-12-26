Bullet Club Block Party Announced for WrestleMania Weekend

– Fans who will be in town for WrestleMania can attend a special Bullet Club Block Party. The event is scheduled for April 7 at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. You can check out the announcement below.

The event will be held a day after the scheduled NJPW/ROH joint G1 Supercard event, which will be held at the Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019. More details will be released on January 2.

We’re teaming with The Bullet Club to bring The Tailgate Experience to the wrestling world! Follow @BulletClubBP & @Tama_Tonga for more info as it breaks! pic.twitter.com/71bFGdaI6q — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) December 26, 2018

What do you want to see at the Bullet Club Block Party? Hashtag #BCBP with your ideas!! Cc @Tama_Tonga — Bullet Club Block Party (@BulletClubBP) December 26, 2018