Bullet Club Continues to Wage War at The Cow Palace

Following the main event at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks celebrated with Haku, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa. But the celebration was short-lived as the Tongans attacked, laying out Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Adam Page, and Marty Scurll. Cody arrived and tried to make the save but was also attacked, The Tongans left as a unified force, while Cody helped Omega to his feet and embraced with Omega, ending the Cody/Omega arc and moving onto another, the Tama Tonga led portion, which many had been waiting for. Of note, Bad Luck Fale was not at the show, and most speculate that he will be aligned with the Tonga side.

KING HAKU WITH A PILEDRIVER TO KENNY OMEGA ON A CHAIR!!!! #G1USA #NJPW pic.twitter.com/EtvBNEEcSp — Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2018