Bullet Club Gold, Konosuke Takeshita Beat Golden Elite & Hangman Page At AEW All In

Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita got one over on the Golden Elite & Hangman Page at AEW All In. Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson beat Page, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at Sunday’s PPV in London after Takeshita got the schoolboy rollup for the pin. You can see some clips from the match below.

You can follow our live coverage of All In here.

A driven and focused Konosuke Takeshita, accompanied by Don Callis, joins his tag team partners in the ring! Order LIVE on PPV right now 🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a

🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@takesoup | @theDonCallis pic.twitter.com/JP93lT8iru — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

A tremendous reaction for the arrival of Hangman Adam Page, Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega here at Wembley Stadium! Order LIVE on PPV right now 🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a

🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#HangmanAdamPage | @KennyOmegamanX | @ibushi_kota pic.twitter.com/KJ8INcwEoT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

Two with a history that traces back to their days in Japan, Kota Ibushi and Jay White face off! Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now! 🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a

🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@JayWhiteNZ | @ibushi_kota pic.twitter.com/BiX1Tp555c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023