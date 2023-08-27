wrestling / News
Bullet Club Gold, Konosuke Takeshita Beat Golden Elite & Hangman Page At AEW All In
Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita got one over on the Golden Elite & Hangman Page at AEW All In. Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson beat Page, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi at Sunday’s PPV in London after Takeshita got the schoolboy rollup for the pin. You can see some clips from the match below.
You can follow our live coverage of All In here.
