Bullet Club Gold Introduces New Member: Rockcard Juiceboard

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The services of Cardblade are no longer required. After their win on last night’s AEW Dynamite, Bullet Club Gold fired the cardboard version of Jay White. Cardblade, it seems, hadn’t been pulling his weight. Instead, the group introduced their newest member: Rockcard Juiceboard.

