Bullet Club Gold Introduces New Member: Rockcard Juiceboard

The services of Cardblade are no longer required. After their win on last night’s AEW Dynamite, Bullet Club Gold fired the cardboard version of Jay White. Cardblade, it seems, hadn’t been pulling his weight. Instead, the group introduced their newest member: Rockcard Juiceboard.

EXCLUSIVE: #AEW Backstage cameras catch up with the newly crowned #ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, the Bang Bang Gang @JayWhiteNZ, @coltengunn & @theaustingunn of Bullet Club Gold. pic.twitter.com/qc67AQbazp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2024