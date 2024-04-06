wrestling / News
Bullet Club Gold Retain Six-Man Tag Titles At ROH Supercard Of Honor
Bullet Club Gold remain your ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, retaining the titles at Supercard Of Honor before being attacked by The Acclaimed. Friday night’s show saw Jay White and The Gunns defeat Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, and Alex Zayne to retain the titles. White got the win over Zayne with a Blade Runner, but immediately after the match they were attacked by Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. You can see clips from the match below.
Bullet Club Gold’s title reign now stands at 80 days. They won the titles from Mogul Embassy on the January 17th episode of Dynamite.
