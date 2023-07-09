wrestling / News

Bullet Club Gold Earn AEW Tag Team Title Shot on AEW Collision, Title Match Set For Next Week

July 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

After a lengthy, back-and-forth match, Bullet Club Gold defeated FTR to earn a tag team title shot on AEW Collision. The match was a title eliminator match which meant that Jay White and Juice Robinson got a title shot if they win, but never get one if they lose. Robinson eventually pinned Harwood to score the win.

After the match, FTR announced that they will defend their titles against White and Robinson on next week’s Collision in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

