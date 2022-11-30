Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis

NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:

* Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels

* KENTA vs. QT Marshall

* Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera

* Blake Christian vs. KEITA

* Mistico vs. Misterioso

* Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito

