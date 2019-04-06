Various News: Bullet Club Reunites in New York, Tommaso Ciampa on Johnny Gargano’s Title Victory, Pete Dunne Looks Forward to Next Chapter

– The Good Brothers hung out with their old Bullet Club stablemates in New York over the weekend. You can check out a photo Bad Luck Fale shared with them in the area for the Bullet Club reunion below.

– Former NXT World champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on his former DIY teammate Johnny Gargano winning the title last night at NXT TakeOver: New York. You can check out his tweet below.

The Best Wrestler Alive. The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time. We. Are. DIY. We. Are. NXT. And one of us is the real NXT Champion 🖤 pic.twitter.com/N1ictrKDH5 — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) April 6, 2019

– Pete Dunne shared an Instagram post after his title loss to WALTER at NXT TakeOver: New York. WALTER defeated Dunne to win the NXT UK title. Dunne held the belt for 685 days since May 2017.