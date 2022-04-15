wrestling / News

Bullet Club vs. Honor No More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 4-21-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Bullet Club and Honor No More will collide in eight-man tag team action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on tonight’s show that Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, & Karl Anderson will take on Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & Kenny King on next Thursday’s show.

The show is the final episode before Impact Rebellion on April 23rd.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading