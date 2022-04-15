wrestling / News
Bullet Club vs. Honor No More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Bullet Club and Honor No More will collide in eight-man tag team action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on tonight’s show that Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, & Karl Anderson will take on Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & Kenny King on next Thursday’s show.
The show is the final episode before Impact Rebellion on April 23rd.
BREAKING: Following tonight's physical altercation between Bullet Club & Honor No More, the two groups collide in a HUGE 8 man tag next Thursday on #IMPACTonAXSTV @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @JayWhiteNZ @DashingChrisBey @MattTaven @KennyKingPb2 @RealMikeBennett @TheHorrorKingVM pic.twitter.com/aaWYfEbpU3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 15, 2022
