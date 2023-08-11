Bullet Club vs. The World Added To Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2

Impact Wrestling has announced a 12-man tag team match for Multiverse United 2, pitting Bullet Club against ‘The World’. The Bullet Club contingent includes David Finlay, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Alex Coughlin, KENTA and Clark Connors. They face Josh Alexander, PCO, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo and the DKC. The event happens on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Scramble Match: BUSHI vs. Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Mao vs. Rich Swann

* Bullet Club (David Finlay, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Alex Coughlin, KENTA & Clark Connors) vs. The World (Josh Alexander, PCO, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo & the DKC)

* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey

* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Shane Haste) vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards

* DOUKI vs. Sami Callihan