Bullet Club vs. TMDK Set For Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team title match for Sacrifice, with Bullet Club defending against TMDK. The event happens on March 24 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) (c) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. TBD

* Busted Open Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray

* Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian & Rich Swann vs. KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns

* Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo