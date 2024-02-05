Bullrope Match Announced For This Week’s WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes will battle Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match tomorrow’s episode of WWE Raw. As reported, Nakamura attacked Rhodes in a video posted to WWE’s Twitter account following their street fight at a WWE live event on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee. In a new video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Adam Pearce announced that the two will face off in the stipulation match on Monday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Asuka & Kairi Sane (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Tag Team Contenders Four-Way Match DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. New Day

* Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

* Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

* GUNTHER celebrates 600 days as Intercontinental champion