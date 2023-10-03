– During this week’s Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on a potential Edge and Christian, or rather Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, reunion in AEW. Below are some highlights (via via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s a no-brainer that wrestling fans would like to see Edge and Christian on the same page again,” Ray said. “And I think wrestling fans are going to be clamoring for the day that they can see Edge and Christian standing across the ring from The Hardys one more time … You don’t have to get to that for quite some time — to think that you have that in your back pocket and you can play that hand in a year down the road, provided everyone stays healthy.”

Adam Copeland signed with AEW earlier this week and made his debut on Sunday night at AEW WrestleDream. AEW confirmed his signing after the event.