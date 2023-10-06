Bully Ray Is More Interested In Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage Than Dream Matches, Hopes Their Story Gets Time

Bully Ray would much rather see the Adam Copeland & Christian Cage storyline over potential “dream matches,” and he hopes that story gets time to develop. Copeland and Cage came face to face both at AEW WrestleDream and on AEW Dynamite, with Cage rejecting an offer from Copeland on Dynamite to have another run as a tag team. Bully spoke about the possibilities for Copeland on Busted Open Radio this week, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On possible “dream matches” for Copeland: “None of those dream matches that Edge talked about up front on the show … mean damn a thing to me. Will they be fun to watch? Sure, but they’re just dream matches… Him and Christian Cage in a story reeks of awesomeness, because we’re emotionally invested in these two men. Adam vs. Christian is not a dream match. Adam vs. Christian is a dream story.”

On wanting to see Copeland vs. Cage play out for a while on TV: “One of the things that I despise in wrestling is instant gratification. And one of the things that I really despise is the terminology and the saying that ‘It’s a different business, it’s a different time’ — because I completely disagree. But what I do agree with is how fans do want instant gratification now. They want it and they want it now. And sometimes their interest falls off if they don’t get what they want right now. However, what will keep even the most ardent wrestling fan who wants instant gratification around for a long time? Storytelling and characters… If Christian and [Copeland] have any say in this, they’re not going to blow through this. There’s no reason to blow through this. You can put a million hurdles in front of [Copeland]. You can have your dream matches, and Christian can always be the constant that’s involved in the story.”

On being able to combine the notion of Copeland’s dream matches and his story with Christian: “Are we supposed to get these individual singles dream matches, or do you really want to be in a tag team with Christian again? I think we’re going to get both. I think we’re going to get the dream matches and the story is going to be with Christian along the way. See, I like the A and the B story, and if you have a strong enough character, you can do both. So, yeah, [Copeland] is going to have his dream matches with anybody, but the constant that’s going to run underneath is the story with Christian.

“[Copeland] and Christian are not going to rely on their wrestling for this. They’re going to rely on their in-ring wrestling when the time is perfect for the match. Dusty [Rhodes] was the master, [Terry] Funk was the master, [Jerry] Lawler was the master of ‘walk it and talk it until it’s time to fight about it.’ They’re going to do the same thing.”