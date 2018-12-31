Bully Ray Shares His Advice For All Elite Wrestling, Wishes Young Bucks Success

– Bully Ray spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his feud with Flip Gordon, his advice for All Elite Wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On his feud with Flip Gordon: “Absolutely, I had it all well-planned out. You have to remember, the company that I came up in, Paul [Heyman] was a master storyteller. I learned from super geniuses… As young guys in ECW, we were taught the right way to tell stories, and close to 30 years later I’m still telling those same stories. And the reason why it works is that nobody is doing it, nobody in WWE is telling these stories, nobody anywhere is telling these stories. So I knew what I wanted the beginning, the middle and the end to be, and look at all the people that benefited from it.”

On the storyline extending over eight months: “When I first saw everything unfold in my mind, I knew it would be very long. None of the stories that I tell are short stories, which could be a bit of a negative or a drawback to my artform in 2018 because people have such short attention spans. What most people don’t realize is that the story with me and Flip was eight months of storytelling; you tell me the last time you saw a story in pro wrestling go on for eight months.”

On his advice for the rumored All Elite Wrestling company: “If you’re gonna go and do it, you better go guns ablazin’, you can’t half-ass it. Those guys are smart guys. When you look at a show like All In, I know so many people were mesmerized by it and it was a phenomenal event, but was All In really any different than Barely Legal? Barely Legal is the original All In because that was the entire company, ownership and wrestlers, truly going all in on their style and their beliefs, and that show changed the wrestling business. So I understand Cody and The Bucks, when they went all in on that show, they did have Ring Of Honor to fall back on. ECW had no safety net, we had no safety net, those guys did. Still, that doesn’t take away from any success they had from that All In show, because it was a great event, and probably in the top-three most talked about things of 2018, I would say… So if they’re gonna do it, they gotta go for the jugular and do it right because I don’t think you’re gonna get a second opportunity here.”

On the Young Bucks: “I really want to see it work for Nick and Matt. I don’t care where Nick and Matt find success, I just want them to find success because I saw those two guys start off like scared little kids in TNA, and to see what they’ve turned into and how they’ve kept their heads on straight, it’s good to see.”