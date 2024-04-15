Bully Ray On AEW All In Footage Being Used In FTR-Young Bucks Feud

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the AEW All In backstage footage being used in the FTR and Young Bucks storyline. As you likely know, AEW aired the backstage footage of the CM Punk & Jack Perry altercation on Dynamite as part of the Young Bucks’ feud with FTR.

FTR cut a promo on the same night to further advance the storyline, and Bully talked about the whole matter on Busted Open After Dark. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the brawl taking attention away from All In: “Eighty-one thousand people, but what did everybody want to talk about once the news broke? The backstage altercation and not the great wrestling event that AEW put on that evening.”

On the footage being used in the storyline: “My thoughts have just been solidified by FTR. The Bucks said that because their attention was on the fight, that’s why they lost to FTR. So, they’re putting it on the backstage scuffle as to why they lost the match. Alright. I’ll give it to you.”

On the footage drawing ‘CM Punk’ chants at Dynamite: “I don’t care if it’s one person who’s chanting, 10 people who were chanting, a hundred, 10 thousand. CM Punk chants in the arena. That did absolutely nothing for you. Nothing. They’re chanting for CM Punk.”