Bully Ray Deconstructs Flaws In AEW Dynamite’s Baker vs. Valkyrie Match

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray weighed in on his analysis of the fight between Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (per Wrestling Inc). Ray wasn’t pleased with the overall performance in the match and floated a few theories regarding the weak points in the production that might have contributed to the subpar bout. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete podcast below.

On the questions raised in his mind after the fight: “Was the match good? The girls weren’t hitting on all cylinders last night. It was an off night for Britt and for Taya. Their chemistry was not there a significant amount of time during the match, but I was scratching my head and I was saying to myself, ‘How can a pro like Britt Baker and a pro like Taya, who have both been around the block once or twice in a wrestling ring, not have good chemistry together?”

On what he thinks went wrong: “Wrestler brain tells me this, both women were trying to get their shit in and outshine each other too much. As much as they tried to work together last night, they were working for themselves and they weren’t working for the best interests of the match. … I would venture to say that this match was snakebit behind the curtain.”

On where AEW needs to focus their efforts: “Across the board with the women, AEW needs to improve. The match last night went so poorly at one time that they abruptly went to break with picture and picture. … I don’t know why AEW doesn’t invest more time in their women. And the only person who can tell you that is the guy that runs the joint.”