Bully Ray Believes AEW Shouldn’t Announce More Matches For All In

AEW has only announced one match for All In, and Bully Ray thinks it should star that way. The company announced its first match for the August 27th PPV on this week’s Dynamite, with MJF defending the World Title against Adam Cole. Bully weighed in on the matter on the latest Busted Open Radio and said that the company should leave it there.

“You’ve already put 77,000 people in the house,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “Every match, every entrance becomes a surprise. To me, you’re sitting on the edge of your seat. It’s almost like a Royal Rumble over an entire show … I think this is the show where people at home don’t need to know anything. They’re gonna buy it no matter what, otherwise they’ll suffer from FOMO. I think the excitement of not knowing anything draws me in more.”

The show will air live on PPV, Bleacher report and more from Wembley Stadium.