Bully Ray Wants AEW To Make “A Show Dedicated To Ring Of Honor”

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray brought up the idea of a ROH-centric show in the context of a discussion regarding CM Punk’s victory over Samoa Joe (per Wrestling Inc). Ray called out AEW owner Tony Khan, suggesting the lack of a consistent show focused on the talent at Ring of Honor constitutes a missed opportunity. You can find a highlight from Ray and listen to the full podcast below.

On the value of producing an ROH show: “If you bought Ring of Honor, what did you buy it for? I could sit here and tell you all day long, it was bought because of the library. Now you have a product that you’re putting out there, every once in a while there is a pay-per-view. But I’d love to see a show dedicated to Ring of Honor. If you bought this company, you must have faith in this company. If you bought up some of the talent, you must have faith in some of the talent. And what a great way to break up three days of AEW television but with a Ring of Honor show.”